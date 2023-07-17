Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

