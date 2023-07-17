SAM Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after acquiring an additional 382,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $379.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

