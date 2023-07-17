SAM Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

