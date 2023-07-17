Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,886 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

