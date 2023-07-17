Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,867.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,661.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,539.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

