Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Shares of COP opened at $107.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.