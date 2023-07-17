Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 298,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $71.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.