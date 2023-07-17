Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.