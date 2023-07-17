Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

