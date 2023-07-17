Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDFree Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

