SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,288.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

