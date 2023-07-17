SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.57 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 292.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.