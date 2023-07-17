SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

SQ opened at $75.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

