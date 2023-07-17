SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

