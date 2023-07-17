SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 45,265 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

