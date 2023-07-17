SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 89,263 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $229.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

