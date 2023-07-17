Short Interest in AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Rises By 73.8%

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Monday. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
AiAdvertising Company Profile
