Short Interest in AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Rises By 73.8%

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Monday. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

AiAdvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas.

