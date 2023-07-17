Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 42.3%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

AJINY opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.