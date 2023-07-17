Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Drops By 69.9%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amarantus BioScience Trading Down 25.0 %

Shares of Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

