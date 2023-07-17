Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Drops By 69.9%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Amarantus BioScience Trading Down 25.0 %
Shares of Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amarantus BioScience
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.