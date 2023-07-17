Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Drops By 60.0%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDB. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPDB opened at $10.44 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

