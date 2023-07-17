Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Grows By 83.3%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWACU opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

