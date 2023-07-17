Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 32.0%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 243.41% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. Research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yield10 Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 335,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 962,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,608.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.