Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 32.0%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTENGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 243.41% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. Research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yield10 Bioscience

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 335,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 962,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,608.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

