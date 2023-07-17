Short Interest in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Expands By 56.5%

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 304,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other ZeroFox news, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart acquired 51,000 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZFOX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ZeroFox has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.