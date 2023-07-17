Simmons Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

NYSE CAT opened at $255.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

