Simmons Bank Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

