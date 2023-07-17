Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $514.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.18. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $523.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

