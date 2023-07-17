Simmons Bank Has $5.19 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $235.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

