Simmons Bank Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $229.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $232.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

