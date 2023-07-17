Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

