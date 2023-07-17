Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Financial Analysis

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProSomnus and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProSomnus presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 385.44%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,279.31%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than ProSomnus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.1% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ProSomnus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProSomnus and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04% Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $21.46 million 1.54 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.64 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

ProSomnus has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSomnus beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

