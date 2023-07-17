SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

