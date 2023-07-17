Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

