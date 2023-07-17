SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lowered by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

