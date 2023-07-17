Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $179.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.