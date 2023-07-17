Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $179.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

