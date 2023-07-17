Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

