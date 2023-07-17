State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

