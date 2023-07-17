State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 195.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $168.56 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

