State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $172.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.