State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

