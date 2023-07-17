State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.