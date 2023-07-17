State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.