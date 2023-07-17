State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.
Insider Transactions at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
