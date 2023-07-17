Stephens Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $77.29 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

