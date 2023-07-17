Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $34.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

