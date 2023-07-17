Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $34.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ROAD opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
