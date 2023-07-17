Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

