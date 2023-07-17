Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

