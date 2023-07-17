Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

