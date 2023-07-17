Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

