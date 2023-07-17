Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

