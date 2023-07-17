Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Price Performance

NASDAQ STRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

