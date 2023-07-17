Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.